Peace and order, environment tackled in Davao’s Pre-SONA

By Rudolph Ian Alama

DAVAO CITY, July 18 (PIA)- Several cabinet secretaries of the Duterte administration attended the pre-SONA forum held Wednesday, July 17 at SMX-Davao.

This is the third and the last pre-SONA forum before President Rodrigo R. Duterte will deliver his State-of-the-Nation (SONA) on July 22.

The pre-SONA forum dubbed “Patuloy na Katatagan” involved the Climate Change Adaptation, Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction Cluster (CCAMDRRC) and the Security, Justice and Peace Cluster (SJPC).

Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu presented the CCAMDRRC updates while Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana presented the updates on the SJPC.

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) head Secretary Martin Andanar hosted the event and moderated the forum which was attended by representatives from the public and the private sectors.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that the pre-SONA events hope to provide Filipinos with a clear picture of their present situation.

“Collectively, these Pre-SONA briefings represent an extended version of the President’s State of the Nation Address, a means by which our people can take a closer look at the details of the programs being implemented by a government that recognizes its duty to inform the public about everyting President and his administration is doing for and on their behalf to improve their lives,” Nograles said.

P10-billion for climate change vulnerable provinces

During the Pre-SONA forum, DENR Sec. Roy Cimatu said that P10-billion will be invested to provinces which are vulnerable to climate change.

“Initially a little over P10.-billion were targeted as investments for these vulnerable provinces, the investments would include; agricultural and fisheries development, environmental protection and management, social welfare and livelihood development, water resources management, and infrastructure development,” Sec. Cimatu said.

Under the CCAMDRRC cluster, the DENR will have partners in the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR). DA will conduct climate-smart farming trainings among Filipino farmers while DAR will increase their support to its beneficieries to build up their resiliency.

“Readiness and preparedness is key to resiliency,” Sec. Cimatu said. He added that farmers needs to be given sufficient knowledge to help them understand the effects of climate change in farming their crops.

AFP-PNP capability upgrading gains cited

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana cited the gains of the capability enhancement programs of the police and military.

“Our service to the nation will not be possible without adequate equipment and a credible workforce, that is why we at the Security, Justice and Peace Cluster have relentlessly pursued our modernization and capability upgrade,” the DND Secretary said during his speech at the SMX Davao.

About 25 projects were completed under the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization program for the year 2018.

The Philippine Air Force had 15 completed projects, the Army and the Navy had four projects each. A government arsenal upgrade project and a project for the General Headquarters rounded out the 2018 completed programs.

Meanwhile the Philippine National Police acquired 85,000 firearms from 2017-2018. The PNP has 181 stations across the country with 96 under construction to increase police visibility and to better maintain peace and order.

Aside from equipment, the Defense chief cited the increase in salaries of the uniformed personnel is one of the achievements of the SJPC for 2018.

“The President also considers the welfare of our uniformed men as one of his top priorities. Our men-in-uniform received higher wages in 2018, ranging from 20 to 100 percent base pay,” Sec. Lorenzana said. (PIA/RG Alama)