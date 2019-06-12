Peace advocacy against insurgency launched in Lipa

LIPA CITY, June 11 (PIA) - The Philippine Air Force has rolled out its advocacy for peace at the Fernando Air Base in Lipa City this June 7 in support of the national task force working to end insurgency in the Philippines.

Col. Gerardo Zamudio, Jr. of the Office of the Assistant Chief of Air Staff, said the the peace advocacy is in support of the national task force working to end the Communist armed conflict pursuant to Executive Order 70 that President Duterte signed in December 2018.

In line with the peace advocacy, the PAF also launched on Saturday, June 8 the multi-sectoral forum Usapang Pangkapayapaan, Usapang Pangkaunlaran Timog Luzon (Up Up, Timog Luzon) and Project Tinta which are both platforms for the government to discuss its whole of nation approach in ending insurgency.

Major General Antonio Parlade, Jr., Deputy Chief of Staff of Armed Forces for Civil Military Operations and a national task force official, has been working on an information campaign to end insurgency and bring about peace in the country.

“This advocacy is meant to unify our government efforts in working towards achieving peace. We hope to see an end to the insurgency problem before the end of the Duterte administration,” Parlade said.

The Philippine Information Agency is part of the government task force designated as chair of the strategic communication cluster.

Other state agencies in Calabarzon region have organized an action plan to address the root cause of insurgency ranging from establishing more government presence in the communities, improving accessibility and delivery of services to basic sectors and partnering with the private sector in opening up employment opportunities.

The peace advocacy will visit other provinces in the country until July. (MCA, PIA-LAGUNA)