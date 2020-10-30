PDRRMO: 'Pepito' leaves P953-M damage to agriculture in Isabela

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, October 29 (PIA) - Tropical Storm “Pepito” left almost P954 million in damage to agriculture, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) in this province reported today.

PDRRM Officer Ret. B/Gen. Jimmy Rivera said based on the report of the Provincial Agriculture Office, the estimated damages left by Pepito to agriculture is P953,778,583.

He said although the province was not directly hit by Pepito, its rain band affected the province and brought moderate to heavy rainfall which triggered flooding in rice and corn lands, and destroyed high value crops and fisheries in the province.

The PDRRMO also reported that Pepito has left overflow bridges not passable for few days as the water level of the Cagayan river rose and submerged the bridges.

On infrastructure, the PDRRMO reported that the estimated damage is P16 million. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)