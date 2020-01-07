07 Jan 2020

PDRRMC seeks to put Iloilo province under ‘state of calamity’

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original

By Leonard T. Pineda, I
Published on January 6, 2020

ILOILO CITY, Jan. 6 (PIA-6) --- The Iloilo Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) has recommended the declaration of a state of calamity in Iloilo province following the onslaught of typhoon Ursula last month.

In the PDRRMC emergency meeting held recently, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr. said there is a need to declare the state of calamity in the province due to the damage and impact of the typhoon to the means of livelihood on agricultural, business, and industrial sectors.

Data from PDRRMC showed that 24 municipalities in the province already reported damage on agriculture.

A total of 11,389 hectares of land devoted to rice were damaged, while 3,084 hectares of corn area were destroyed, as per the Jan. 3 report of PDRRMC.

The typhoon also affected 8,494 farmers in Iloilo. Of the figure, some 6,456 farmers are from northern Iloilo.

Also, based on the report of the PDRRMO, a total of 9,023 houses were totally damaged while 33,208 houses were partially damaged due to the typhoon.

Meanwhile, PDRRMO will consolidate and finalize the rapid damage needs analysis reports from various affected local government units this week to hasten the endorsement of the resolution to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. (JBG/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)

