PDRRMC CamSur preps up for Ulysses, raises red alert status

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay

PILI, CAMARINES SUR, Nov. 10 (PIA)—The impending threat of landslides, flooding and ferocious winds slamming into the still frayed communities due to the battering of Quinta, STS Rolly and the upcoming weather disturbance, Ulysses, prompted the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) Chairperson Gov. Miguel Villafuerte to put the entire province in Red Alert status.

Following this, the Governor ordered the pre-emptive evacuation of all residents living in high-risk and vulnerable areas.

“Search, Rescue and Retrieval (SRR) teams from Nasugbo, Batangas MDRRMO are now helping us in the forced evacuation of residents from Iraya, Buhi to ensure that all of them will be moved to safer grounds before Ulysses hits land,” Environment Disaster Management and Emergency Response Office (EDMERO) Chief Lucena Bermeo said.

Aside from Iraya, residents from Barangays Ipil, Ibayugan and Sta. Cruz, all from the municipality of Buhi are being evacuated as of press time.

“These are the landslide areas where mud and silt deposit are still lodged in the upper portion. This sediments and sludge can fall anytime once washed off by heavy rains. These are the same areas where a landslide occurred during TS Usman that killed some of Buhi’s residents,” Bermeo added.

The Provincial Incident Management Team for TS Ulysses have also deployed SRR teams to different high risks areas in the province. These teams will augment municipalities in the conduct of pre-emptive evacuation today. Before the deployment, check up & Rapid Diagnostic Test was conducted to members of SRR teams who are going to their various assigned areas.

As standard protocol, all DRRMCs were directed to activate their respective Incident Management Teams (IMT) and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) 24/7 to ensure necessary preparedness and response measures are in place.

Since the province is in red alert status, the NO SAILING POLICY and prohibition of other water activities shall be in effect unless lifted.

With electricity and communication lines still down, PDRRMC advised all LDRRMCs to explore all means of communicating advisories to the community and sending reports through the EOC thru UHF/HF/VHF radios. Local communication groups in their respective areas of responsibilities including KABALIKAT Civicom, KABALIKAT Bikol, United Kabalikat Civicom, REACT, NEWACS and other comms group shall also be utilized. (LSMacatangay-PIAV/Camarines Sur)