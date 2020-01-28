PDRRMC Cam Norte approves P500k for Taal affected communities

By Rosalita B. Manlangit

DAET, Camarines Norte, Jan 27 (PIA)- The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) here approved P500 thousand worth of assistance for the families affected by the Taal volcano eruptions during its emergency meeting held Jan. 23 at the Sanguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall, provincial capitol, Camarines Norte.

He said that the amount will be taken from the prepositioned budget of the provincial government for disaster preparedness.

PDRRM Officer Antonio España said the assistance will be given particularly to more than 17,000 individuals in 42 evacuation centers in Bauan, Batangas.

The approved amount will be for the purchase of food items and other necessities of evacuees in Bauan town.

He said that the assistance will be brought by the PDRRMC team and they are looking forward for additional personnel particularly camp managers and communication experts.

The said initiative is also part of the consolidated efforts of the Office of the Civil Defense, Region V.

It can be recalled that the provincial government also previously launched “Operation Tabang” for donations to be given to the affected familiess of Taal eruptions in Batangas.

Governor Edgardo Tallado urged those who want to donate to bring these at the booth located at the lobby of the provincial capitol.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) earlier spearheaded “Oplan Tulong sa Taal” in the province wherein they will bring all collected donations of all kinds for those affected by the Taal eruptions.

DPWH District Engr. Edwin A. Bernal said that they have already brought 60 sacks of rice, 300 face masks, water and foods through their three trucks. (RBManlangit-PIA5/Camarines Norte)