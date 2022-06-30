PDRF's SIKAP supports MSME recovery in Bohol through training and livelihood support

June 30, 2022, TAGBILARAN, BOHOL —The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) recently conducted a business continuity workshop with 30 sari-sari store and carinderia owners in Bohol as part of its SIKAP program’s livelihood recovery support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The two-day training workshop focused on business continuity and foresight planning. On day one, PDRF experts presented the basic principles of business continuity and its importance in preparing one’s business for disasters. Participants identified the risks and hazards they are vulnerable to and the critical business assets and activities they need to maintain during a crisis. They used these outputs to draft a simple business continuity roadmap.

On day two, participants developed strategies to prepare for possible future scenarios that may affect their businesses. An expert from the United Nations Development Programme who developed the “PUHON” Strategic Foresight Toolkit as SIKAP’s free resource for MSMEs, facilitated this session.

These activities were supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Provincial Office. DTI Bohol Division Chief Vierna Teresa Ligan expressed her appreciation for this opportunity.

“We are happy that PDRF is here to help our MSMEs recover. This is the first time we engaged sari-sari store and carinderia owners for training who are at the bottom of the pyramid and do not get enough assistance. So, we would like to encourage you to continue attending other trainings. This is not only for you but for your business,” said Ligan.

“Thank you po sa opportunity na ito. Marami po kaming natutunan at saka i-aapply po namin ito sa aming business. At soon, if may disaster po, handa na po para babangon ulit. Sana kaming lahat dito, walang hihinto na business kapag may disaster,” said Justine Villaver, one of the MSME participants.

Delfa Isulat, another participant, shared her struggles with her food delicacy business during the pandemic and Typhoon Odette and how the training could guide her towards recovery.

“Noong dumating naman ang Odette*,* okay na sana kasi nabalik na yung nawala noong pandemic*, pero nabasa na naman yung mga paninda kasi malapit kami sa dagat. Kaya itong ginawang* workshop*, parang* guide *po namin na ma-*apply sa business namin, na kung may darating man, at least may mga guide na po kaming natutunan,” said Isulat.

All participants will also be receiving livelihood starter kits worth PHP 10,000 to further support their recovery. This is the first batch of MSME trainees for SIKAP, with more to follow in Bohol and Dinagat Island.

Launched in 2020, SIKAP, or Synergizing Recovery Initiatives, Knowledge, and Adaptation Practices for MSMEs, provides free resources, training, and mentorship opportunities for MSMEs to boost their disaster resilience. This program was developed with the support of Connecting Business initiative, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and the United Nations Development Programme.

For more information, please visit: https://sikap.com.ph/