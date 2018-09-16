PDRF Helps Marawi

The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), in partnership with the Departments of Trade and Labor, USAID Surge, Coke Star Tesda program, Go Negosyo, and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), recently held the Marawi Entrepreneurs’ Forum and Job Fair.

The event, the first major job fair in the city since the Marawi siege, took place at the Mindanao State University main campus in Marawi City.

Some 24 employers took part in the job fair, offering over 3,000 jobs to Maranaos.

The Marawi job fair is part of PDRF’s Marawi livelihood support, made possible through the US-Philippines Society (USPS) and the Philippine Nurses Association of America.

As the country’s major private sector driver and coordinator for disaster resilience, PDRF is the co-secretariat of the United for Marawi consortium, which serves as a means of collaboration among the private sector and non-government and civil society organizations for the recovery of Marawi City.