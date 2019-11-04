PDLs donate to Mindanao quake victims

By Venus L. Garcia

Published on November 3, 2019

SURIGAO CITY, Surigao del Norte, Nov. 3 (PIA) -- Confined and denied a variety of freedoms under the authority, the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Surigao City Jail were not afraid of taking the liberty to exercise benevolence and kindness by donating 30 sacks of rice to the quake victims in Davao and Cotabato.

Other than the outpour of donations from several humanitarian and relief organizations, these more than 600 PDLs have also voluntarily contributed for a meaningful cause, slicing a portion of their food ration.

According to JSInsp. Diovin C. Auza, city jail warden, the value of said donation is P37,500 which is almost equivalent to a day of meal allowance.

"It's like they skip three meals for an entire day for the purpose of helping our fellowmen who were badly affected by the successive quakes that struck here in Mindanao," said Auza.

Auza admitted that the sincere gesture of the PDLs to help the victims of the devastating earthquake was totally unexpected and is the first to ever happen in Caraga region.

“I was indeed surprised when they informed me of their unanimous determination, in which I believe that their selfless act of giving assistance in their own little way could truly make a difference. Our heavenly Master used them, the PDLs, to do extraordinary things,” said Auza.

He said that for some, it’s nothing out of the ordinary. But considerably worth a sacrifice for the PDLs who genuinely promote and bring advantage to others, even if it means depletion on their part, Auza added.

Alias Eric, a 47-year-old detention cell leader, said they willingly did it to help alleviate the sufferings of the surviving individuals in the calamity-stricken areas.

Also known as “Bantop” in the detention center, confessed how he felt his sympathetic instinct and thought of being fortunate to have been spared and away from such catastrophe.

While alias “Chris,” 50-year-old, also said that despite of them being incapable to shell out a certain amount of money they were still able to come up with an idea and opted to slash off the allotted budget for their meals.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) regional director JSSupt. Revelina A. Sindol hopes that this also will inspire others, especially those who have more in life to share and will motivate them to pitch in with no expectation of receiving anything in return.

The donation was received by commander Lawrence Roque of the Philippine Coast Guard - Surigao del Norte for proper transport and delivery of relief goods. (VLG/PIA-Surigao del Norte)