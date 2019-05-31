31 May 2019

PDDRMO Southern Leyte adds three more clusters for disaster response

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original

By Erna S. Gorne

MAASIN CITY, May 31 (PIA) -- The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Southern Leyte has strengthened its disaster response efforts as it add three more clusters that will respond to the needs of the people that needs more attention in disaster management.

According to Danilo Atienza, PDRRMO officer, the disaster response has organized additional clusters -- the management of the dead and missing persons, security and camp coordination, and camp management -- on top of the clusters already established in the disaster management plan.

During the onslaught of super typhoon Yolanda on November 2013, which claimed thousands of lives, concentration were mostly on the government’s response, recovery and management of survivors, thus, the need to manage the dead and the missing persons, he added.

“Less attention has been given in terms of administration and supervision of the human remains and missing persons,” Atienza said.

He said there is a need to standardize the system of handling the bodies from recovery, identification, transfer and disposal without setting aside the legal requisites and norms and guaranteeing respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families.

While the Security Cluster ensures the security of the belongings of the survivors particularly at the evacuation centers, the said cluster shall be headed by the Philippine National Police, he added.

The third cluster will focus on the camp coordination and camp management which shall be handled by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development, he added.

Atienza emphasized that under the clustering system, the government agencies were organized into clusters that work together toward an agreed/common objectives, namely: Search, Rescue and Retrieval; Education; Water Sanitation and Hygiene; Food and Non-food Items; Internally Displaced Persons’ Protection; Logistics to include warehousing, transportation services, among others; Philippine Humanitarian Assistance; Emergency Telecommunication; and Law and Order. (LDL/ESG/PIA-8, Southern Leyte)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.