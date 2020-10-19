PCIC gives indemnity checks to farmer and fisherfolk victims of Typhoon Ambo

By Reden D. Tangara

BORONGAN CITY, Oct. 16 (PIA) -- The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) - Eastern Samar Provincial Extension Office provided ‘Indemnity Checks' to farmers and fishermen as payment for the damages of the Typhoon Ambo.

According to Adeladia Amos, area manager of PCIC Eastern Samar Provincial Extension Office, their office distributed indemnity checks to farmers and fisherfolks in the northern part of the province this month of October as payment for the damages of Typhoon Ambo in May 2020.

In Dolores town, 398 farmers received indemnity checks that amounted to P3.5-M.

In Arteche town, some 211 farmers received a total of P500,000.

It has been reported that in 2019, the indemnity checks that were distributed to farmers amounted to P155.3 million.

For this year, there are 14,000 farmers that were given indemnity checks amounting to P18-M from January to August.

Amos said that some P12-M is left for this year's PCIC budget, that is why the agency is encouraging the farmers that are not registered to the Registry of Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) with a maximum of three hectares of the farm with different crops to register their farmlands.

Farmers may ensure their farms of rice crops for free.

The payment from PCIC will depend on the size of the farmland.

PCIC is also open for farm animal insurance but not poultry.

According to Amos, this program is free to provide protection to the stakeholders in agriculture and at least recoup the investment in a time of calamity, damage to crops caused by insects, and diseases of farm animals. (Reden D. Tangara/PIA E. Samar)