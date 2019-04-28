28 Apr 2019

PCIC, BFAR release claims for drought damages

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 24 Apr 2019 View Original

By Bridgette May Bayhon

CEBU CITY, Apr. 24 (PIA)--The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) have started releasing insurance claims to farmers and fishermen whose crops and fisheries ventures were damaged by El Niño.

PCIC Claims and Adjustment Division Officer revealed that rice and corn farmers from 33 municipalities in Bohol and 6 each in Cebu and Negros Oriental have already filed and received their claims of indemnity amounting to a total Php 77million.

She added that even irrigated farms are affected because their irrigation is drying up as well.

On the part of BFAR, Edgar Delfin of the Provincial Fishery Office said that the most affected industry is tilapia due to oxygen depletion with Php 242,760 worth of damages. This is followed by seaweed farming caused by the ice-ice disease with a damage of Php 180,000.

BFAR has advised aquaculture farmers to reduce stocking density by 20-30% per cage.

Meanwhile, BFAR said that the warmth may cause an increase in the production of bangus larvae. This could be an offset for the lesser production when rainy season comes in.

There are approximately 2000 insured fisherfolks in Central Visayas and Php 600million are ready to be disbursed when these fishermen claim their insurance, according to PCIC. (Bridgette May Bayhon/PIA7)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.