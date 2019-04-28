PCIC, BFAR release claims for drought damages

By Bridgette May Bayhon

CEBU CITY, Apr. 24 (PIA)--The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) have started releasing insurance claims to farmers and fishermen whose crops and fisheries ventures were damaged by El Niño.

PCIC Claims and Adjustment Division Officer revealed that rice and corn farmers from 33 municipalities in Bohol and 6 each in Cebu and Negros Oriental have already filed and received their claims of indemnity amounting to a total Php 77million.

She added that even irrigated farms are affected because their irrigation is drying up as well.

On the part of BFAR, Edgar Delfin of the Provincial Fishery Office said that the most affected industry is tilapia due to oxygen depletion with Php 242,760 worth of damages. This is followed by seaweed farming caused by the ice-ice disease with a damage of Php 180,000.

BFAR has advised aquaculture farmers to reduce stocking density by 20-30% per cage.

Meanwhile, BFAR said that the warmth may cause an increase in the production of bangus larvae. This could be an offset for the lesser production when rainy season comes in.

There are approximately 2000 insured fisherfolks in Central Visayas and Php 600million are ready to be disbursed when these fishermen claim their insurance, according to PCIC. (Bridgette May Bayhon/PIA7)