PBBM, DSWD Secretary Tulfo distribute cash, relief aid to ‘Paeng-hit’ families in BARMM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. together with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo spearheaded the distribution of cash assistance and relief supplies to the families and individuals affected by the recent Severe Tropical Storm ‘Paeng’ in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

President Marcos and Secretary Tulfo led the handling out of family food packs, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, sleeping kits, and jerry cans to some 210 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Broce, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Along with the relief items, the IDPs also received ₱5,000 cash assistance each under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of the DSWD.

Joining the President and Secretary Tulfo during their visit to BARMM were Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr, Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan, DSWD Operations Group Undersecretary Jerico Francis Javier, Disaster Response Management Group Undersecretary Marco Bautista, and DSWD Field Office XII Regional Director Loreto Cabaya Jr.

As of November 3, the DSWD has provided ₱105,646,130.62 worth of humanitarian assistance to the victims of Tropical Storm ‘Paeng’