06 Dec 2019

Parts of Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino impassable due to massive flooding

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original

By Angely L. Mercado

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Dec. 6 (PIA)—The bridge connecting Cagayan towns to Isabela and other provinces in the Cagayan Valley region is still closed to all types of vehicle since yesterday, except those trucks with high injection pump and air cleaner, due to massive flooding caused by the continuous heavy rains.

Local authorities advised motorists going to and from Manila to take the route via Roxas, Isabela to avoid inconveniences.

The national highway along Diadi-Sta. Fe section in Nueva Vizcaya is still passable while heavy equipment are on standby for the possible occurrence of landslides, according to Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Robert Corpuz.

Meanwhile, the Pared bridge, connecting Alcala town to other towns in Cagayan, including Ilocos region, is still closed to traffic due to the swelling of the Cagayan River and its tributaries.

In Sta. Praxedes, Mayor Esterlina Aguinaldo advised motorists and passengers going to and from the Ilocos region to postpone their trips as roads in their area of responsibility are not passable due to landslides.

Aquinaldo said road-clearing operations are now going on. She also assured that they will provide food and other necessities for the stranded passengers.

“I already instructed the Sta. Paxedes-PNP not to allow any type of vehicle to enter the Ilocos-Cagayan boundaries for safety reason. We already coordinated with the mayor of Pagudpud town to temporarily hold vehilces from Ilocos while road-clearing is still ongoing,” the mayor added. Morever, the Buntun bridge which is the only route connecting Tuguegarao City to other towns of Cagayan, including Kalinga province, has exceeded its critical water level of 11 meters since yesterday.

As of 5:50 AM today, Dec. 6, Buntun bridge is still in critical level at 12.2 meters, however, the bridge is still passable to all types of vehicle.

In Quirino, the DBB bridge in Cabarroguis town, Manglad overflow bridge in Maddela and San Francisco spillway in Aglipay are impassable to all types of land transportations as of yesterday.

Suspension of classes and gov’t works

Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano said class suspension in all levels, both in public and private schools, and works in government offices, are still suspended today, Dec. 6, due to flooding in the city’s most barangays.

The city council also approved a resolution declaring Tuguegarao City under a state of calamity due to the massive flooding. (ALM/PIA-2)

