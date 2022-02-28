Partner of choice: PRC receives 500k donation from JCCIPI

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) received a PHP 570,400 donation from the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines Inc. (JCCI) last February 21, 2022, to support the affected families in the relief and recovery efforts brought on by the devastation of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) is a network of comprehensive local economic organizations made up of the representatives of some 1.25 million member businesses nationwide, embracing everything from large and medium-sized corporations down to small firms and sole proprietors. JCCI’s goal is to encourage the full flowering of individual inspiration by helping member companies, their employees, and their respective communities ceaselessly foster bold innovations, making the most of their unique qualities.

A turnover ceremony was held at the PRC National Headquarters and was attended by PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon, Mitsubishi Corporation Manila Branch President Mr. Keiichi Matsunaga, Cavite Export Zone Investors Association Mr. Nobuo Fujii, and JCCI Sec. General Mr. Tomohiro Koseki.

“I would like to thank JCCIPI for this generous donation in helping the Filipinos affected by Super Typhoon Odette. Thank you also for choosing the Philippine Red Cross as your partner of choice and becoming the bridge to alleviate the suffering and uplift the dignity of the affected families. Rest assured that this donation will go a long way towards their recovery and will help those people get back on their feet,” Chairman Gordon said.

Even two months after Typhoon Odette wreaked havoc in the Visayas and Mindanao region, PRC continues to assist affected families nonstop and in need of direct help through continuous water distribution, supplying hot meals, providing food and non-food items, plus undertaking shelter rebuilding.