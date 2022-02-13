A Partner of Choice: PRC receives 1M donation from Mitsubishi Philippines

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) receives PHP 1,000,000 donation from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) to support Typhoon Odette-hit communities in delivering immediate relief and long term rehabilitation programs.

MMPC donation will fund PRC’s humanitarian interventions in the areas greatly affected by Typhoon Odette. This will also be utilized to prepare relief packages that will be distributed to households particularly in Surigao Del Norte as they move out of temporary shelters into transitional housing that enable more stability in terms of livelihood and daily living.

“MMPC would like to thank the Philippine Red Cross for giving us the opportunity to help families that were affected by Typhoon Odette. We understand the magnitude of devastation that they absorbed and Mitsubishi Motors aims to assist with their recovery,” said MMPC President and CEO, Mr. Takeshi Hara during the official virtual turnover that was held last February 4, Friday.

“Our commitment to the Philippines goes beyond providing quality cars and vehicle service as it extends to a vision of being a medium in making the life of every Filipino better. Through this contribution, we hope to make an impact not just to the beneficiaries but also inspire other capable organizations to follow suit.”

MMPC is a long-time partner of PRC in responding to disasters to provide immediate relief to the affected families through donating PHP 500,000 during Mindanao Earthquake in 2020, PHP 500,000 during the eruption of Mayon Volcano in 2018, and PHP 7,368,000 donation to PRC last 2015.

“I would like to thank MMPC and Mr. Takeshi Hara for choosing the Philippine Red Cross as your partner of choice in delivering much needed relief for Typhoon Odette-hit communities. Through your generous donation, PRC will be able to strengthen and hasten relief efforts to alleviate human suffering and uplift the dignity of the people. May we continue to be partners in helping the most vulnerable as we help them through this crisis”. PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon said.

PRC continues to be of service to the Filipino greatly affected by Super Typhoon Odette through continues operation of the food truck in Hot Meals in distribution, Water tankers in distributing clean and potable water, food and non-food relief, psychosocial support, clearing operations, and multi-purpose cash grants to help families recover.