Participatory Coconut Planting Project-ELCAC, PCA’s contribution to RTF-ELCAC 8

PALO, Leyte, Feb. 2 (PIA) -- The Philippine Coconut Authority’s (PCA) contribution to the regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Region 8 (RTF-ELCAC 8) is the Participatory Coconut Planting Project - ELCAC implementation.

This was disclosed by Engr. Erwin Abonales during the January 31 meeting of the Association of Government Information Officers in Region 8 (AGIO-8) held at the DOST Regional Office.

The PCPP-ELCAC involves the giving of cash incentives to qualified farmer participants at P85 for every good seedling produced and stabilized in the field.

In 2019, PCA-8 was able to plant 286,000 coconut seedlings through PCPP-ELCAC. These were implemented in the 38 priority areas of RTF-ELCAC 8.

For 2020, Engr. Abonales disclosed that PCA-8 will implement the project in 75 priority barangays in Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, NorthWest Leyte and Southern Leyte.

For each barangay, there will be 10 participants, 10 hectares area to be planted with 1,430 coconut seedlings. This will entitle each participant to get P121,550.

The budgetary requirement for the 75 barangays is P9,116,250.

For Eastern Samar, it will be implemented in Can-Avid’s three barangays, Pandol, Boco and Balagon.

In Northern Samar, it will be implemented in Barangays Magsaysay, Quirino, San Antonio, San Francisco and Perez in Las Navas town; Barangay Carry in Lope de Vega; San Jose in Mapanas town; and Barangay Cagmanaba in Mondragon.

In the province of Samar, it will be implemented at Barangay Macatindog in Calbayog City; Barangays Bulungan, Beri, Banangaran, Daligan, Sinalangtan, Canbagtic, Guinbanga, Caambungan, Hindang, Antol and San Mariano, Laya, Parog and Manaing in Calbiga town; and in Barangays Mabini, Loog, Maa and Canoolum in Basey town.

In the province of Leyte, the project will be implemented in 4 barangays of Burauen, 3 barangays in MacArthur and 1 barangay in Lapaz.

For Northwest Leyte, it will be implemented in 10 barangays in Albuera, 5 in Mahaplag, 5 in Hilongos, 2 in Hindang, 3 in Inopacan and 4 in Baybay.

In Southern Leyte, the project will be implemented in 4 barangays in Bontoc and 3 in Sogod town. (PIA-8)