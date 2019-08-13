Pampanga dengue cases down by 44%

By Marie Joy L. Simpao-Carbungco

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga, Aug 13 (PIA) -- Despite the declaration of a national dengue epidemic, a 44 percent decrease in cases was reported in Pampanga this year.

Based on the dengue surveillance report from the Provincial Health Office (PHO), a total of 1,405 cases were reported as of August 3, which is lower compared to 2,489 cases during the same period in 2018.

Deaths are also significantly lower with only two this year compared to 14 deaths last year, or about 86% decrease.

PHO Head Dr. Marcelo Jaochico said this trend can be attributed to the collaboration of different local government units and the intensified campaign of the provincial government against dengue even before the start of the rainy season.

“As part of our proactive measures, we strengthened the capability of our Barangay Dengue Task Force, Nanay Community Workers, Municipal and Rural Health Workers and midwives in providing surveillance and response to dengue cases in their respective communities,” Jaochico said.

He added that they have regular search and destroy operations and cleanup drives in the barangays to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

“We are currently monitoring barangays with dengue hotspots and clustering. We already asked the barangay task forces to conduct mist blowing or spray blowing to prevent the spread of mosquitoes in the residential areas,” the PHO chief said.

At present, at least 25 barangays were placed under dengue hotspot areas, while seven have a clustering of cases.

Mabalacat City has the most number of dengue cases with 230 or 16 percent of the total cases in the province, followed by the City of San Fernando with 165 cases. (CLJD/MJSC-PIA 3)