Palaweños helping Palaweños: Localisation of aid driving more sustainable humanitarian outcomes in Palawan

Localisation of aid

Local actors have played a critical role as first responders, with their long-standing presence in the community and providers of long-term support. In the aftermath of Super Typhoon Rai/Odette in December 2021, local non-government organizations (NGOs) in Palawan came together with an emergency grant from the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator to provide timely, immediate life-saving support and to assist localized coordination efforts. As a result, the exercise brought together local actors from NGOs and the government towards a unified, collaborative humanitarian response that helped over 1,500 affected families in Palawan.