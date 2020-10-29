Pagasa warns of flash floods, landslides in CV amid TS Rolly

By Fayette Riñen

CEBU, Oct. 29 (PIA) -- The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan urges Cebuanos and the rest of Central Visayas to frequently monitor the weather conditions, as flash floods and landslides are possible due to heavy rains with the entry of Tropical Storm (TS) Rolly, which is aggravated by the presence of La Niña phenomenon.

Engr. Al Quiblat, chief of the Pagasa-Mactan weather bureau, said TS Rolly is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility anytime today, and will follow the same path as Typhoon Quinta headed towards Southern Luzon.

“Central Visayas is not included in the direct path of TS Rolly, but heavy rains are still expected with the presence of La Niña,” said Quiblat, adding that La Niña is associated with rains above normal conditions.

The massive flooding that hit parts of Metro Cebu on Oct. 13, 2020 was unprecedented, which left three dead while Cebu was not even under a typhoon warning signal, Quiblat told the information officers of regional line agencies during its monthly gathering today, Oct. 29, 2020.

“In just two hours, the severe rainfall that happened on October 13 was the total amount of rainfall in the entire month of February alone,” said Quiblat.

Quiblat said based on forecast, 28 provinces next month will experience significant above normal rainfall, which will increase to 57 provinces by December, and to 70 provinces by January, next year.

“For Central Visayas, La Niña will be heavily felt starting December until April. In January, there will be minus seven dry days,” said Quiblat.

The Pagasa-Mactan chief said February will be the start of the peak of the La Niña until March, but will likely stretch into April where above normal rainfall will be experienced in most parts of the country.

With the La Niña, more tropical cyclones will occur, as instead of the usual two to three typhoons for October alone, this has increased to five with TS Rolly entry, said Quibalt.

Quiblat further warned that 60 to 70 percent of typhoons that enter in the months of November and December will likely hit the Visayas.

“During the month of September, typhoons will likely hit Luzon while succeeding typhoons will traverse lower down to the Visayas,” said Quiblat.

But with the absence of a typhoon signal, communities are urged to be vigilant for weather disturbances due to the La Niña, as Quiblat advised to frequently check the Pagasa website for the daily weather bulletin and updates.

Quiblat said the next climate forum will be on Nov. 25, where forecast and adverse impact of the La Niña will be included in the discussion. (fcr/PIA7)