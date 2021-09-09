PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin no. 6: Typhoon “Kiko” (Chanthu) (Issued at 5:00 AM, 09 September 2021)

TYPHOON “KIKO” RESUMES ITS INTENSIFICATION OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF CENTRAL LUZON.

Location of Center (4:00 AM)

The center of the eye of Typhoon “KIKO” was located based on all available data at 785 km East of Baler,

Aurora (15.5°N, 128.9°E)

Intensity

Maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 230 km/h, and central pressure of 935 hPa

Present Movement

Westward at 20 km/h

Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds

Strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 180 km from the center

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND AREAS

Heavy Rainfall

Beginning tomorrow evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains due to the typhoon may be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, and northern Isabela. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may also be experienced over Batanes and the rest of Isabela.

Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps.

Severe Winds

Winds reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength (i.e, strong winds) with occasional gusts will be experienced within 36 hours within the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 is in effect. This may result to up to very light damage to structures and vegetation. However, it must be noted that as the typhoon progresses towards Extreme Northern Luzon, higher wind signals will be hoisted in some localities within Northern Luzon.

Based on the latest track and intensity forecast, TCWS #4 remains the highest wind signal that will be hoisted for this typhoon.

Coastal Inundation

Due to the strength of this typhoon, coastal inundation associated with high waves near the coast and storm surge may affect several coastal municipalities in Northern Luzon. The public and disaster managers, especially those in localities of Northern Luzon are advised to monitor for updates.

HAZARDS AFFECTING COASTAL WATERS

In the next 24 hours, moderate to very rough seas (1.5 to 2.8 m) initially and becoming rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.0 m) will prevail over the eastern seaboard of Northern Luzon. Sea travel is risky for most sea vessels over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor. Due to the strength of this tropical cyclone, sea condition over the aforementioned waters will further worsen tomorrow, making sea travel risky for all types of seacrafts.

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) will be experienced over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.

TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK