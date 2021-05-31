Philippines
PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin no. 5: Tropical Storm “Dante” (Issued at 5:00 AM, 31 May 2021)
“DANTE” INTENSIFIES INTO A TROPICAL STORM
Location of Center (4:00 AM)
The center of Tropical Storm “DANTE” was estimated based on all available data at 625 km East of Davao City (7.7°N, 131.5°E)
Intensity
Maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa
Present Movement North northwestward at 15 km/h
Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds
Gale-force winds extend outward up to 50 km from the center.
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND AREAS
Heavy Rainfall
Today, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga and Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental due to the outer rainbands of "DANTE".
Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.
Severe Wind
- The present track forecast shows that the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over any land area in the country remains less likely. However, given the uncertainty in its track forecast, any further westward shift in the track forecast or expansion in its wind radius may lead to the hoisting of TCWS over the eastern portion of the country.
TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK
On the forecast track, “DANTE” will likely remain over the Philippine Sea throughout the forecast period. The tropical storm is forecast to continue moving generally northwestward over the next three days. Afterwards, the tropical cyclone will turn generally northward on Thursday and northeastward on Friday.
“DANTE” is forecast gradually intensify in the next two days before weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period.