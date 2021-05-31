PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin no. 5: Tropical Storm “Dante” (Issued at 5:00 AM, 31 May 2021)

“DANTE” INTENSIFIES INTO A TROPICAL STORM

Location of Center (4:00 AM)

The center of Tropical Storm “DANTE” was estimated based on all available data at 625 km East of Davao City (7.7°N, 131.5°E)

Intensity

Maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 998 hPa

Present Movement North northwestward at 15 km/h

Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds

Gale-force winds extend outward up to 50 km from the center.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND AREAS

Heavy Rainfall

Today, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Caraga and Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental due to the outer rainbands of "DANTE".

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels.

Severe Wind

The present track forecast shows that the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over any land area in the country remains less likely. However, given the uncertainty in its track forecast, any further westward shift in the track forecast or expansion in its wind radius may lead to the hoisting of TCWS over the eastern portion of the country.

TRACK AND INTENSITY OUTLOOK