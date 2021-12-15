PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 2: Severe Tropical Storm “ODETTE” Issued at 5:00 AM, 15 December 2021

“ODETTE” SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AND IS NEARING TYPHOON CATEGORY IN STRENGTH

Location of Center (4:00 AM)

The center of Severe Tropical Storm “ODETTE” was estimated based on all available data at 735 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.8°N, 133.0°E)

Intensity

Maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa

Present Movement

West Northwestward at 25 km/h

Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds

Strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 330 km from the center