Philippines
PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 2: Severe Tropical Storm “ODETTE” Issued at 5:00 AM, 15 December 2021
Attachments
“ODETTE” SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES AND IS NEARING TYPHOON CATEGORY IN STRENGTH
Location of Center (4:00 AM)
The center of Severe Tropical Storm “ODETTE” was estimated based on all available data at 735 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.8°N, 133.0°E)
Intensity
Maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa
Present Movement
West Northwestward at 25 km/h
Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds
Strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 330 km from the center