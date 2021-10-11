Philippines
PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin no. 17: Tropical Storm “Maring” (Kompasu) (Issued at 8:00 AM, 11 October 2021)
Attachments
TROPICAL STORM “MARING” DECELERATES AS IT APPROACHES THE LUZON STRAIT
Location of Center (7:00 AM)
The center of Tropical Storm “MARING” was estimated based on all available data at 325 km East of Aparri, Cagayan (18.7°N, 124.7°E)
Intensity
Maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa
Present Movement
West northwestward at 15 km/h
Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds
Strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 850 km from the center
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND AREAS
Heavy Rainfall
Today, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are highly likely over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley. Under these conditions, scattered flash floods and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps.
Under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm “MARING”, monsoon rains are possible over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro in the next 24 hours. For more information, refer to Weather Advisory #3 issued at 11:00 PM yesterday and 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast at 4:00 AM today.
Severe Winds
Considering the likelihood of reaching severe tropical storm category prior or during its passage of the Luzon Strait, winds may reach gale- to storm-force strength within any of the areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #2 is in effect. This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation.
Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with higher gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation.
Due to the expansive wind field of the tropical storm and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, occasional gusts reaching strong to gale-force in strength are possible over the island, coastal, and upland/mountain localities of Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Luzon.