PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin no. 17: Tropical Storm “Maring” (Kompasu) (Issued at 8:00 AM, 11 October 2021)

TROPICAL STORM “MARING” DECELERATES AS IT APPROACHES THE LUZON STRAIT

Location of Center (7:00 AM)

The center of Tropical Storm “MARING” was estimated based on all available data at 325 km East of Aparri, Cagayan (18.7°N, 124.7°E)

Intensity

Maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 105 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa

Present Movement

West northwestward at 15 km/h

Extent of Tropical Cyclone Winds

Strong winds or higher extend outwards up to 850 km from the center

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND AREAS

Heavy Rainfall

Today, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are highly likely over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley. Under these conditions, scattered flash floods and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps.

Under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm “MARING”, monsoon rains are possible over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro in the next 24 hours. For more information, refer to Weather Advisory #3 issued at 11:00 PM yesterday and 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast at 4:00 AM today.

Severe Winds