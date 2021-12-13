PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Advisory #3: The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) maintains its strength as it continues to move westward, Issued at 11:00 AM, 13 December 2021

GENERAL OUTLOOK FOR THE FORECAST PERIOD

The tropical depression is forecast to move generally west northwestward and will likely enter the PAR region as a severe tropical storm on Tuesday (14 December) evening. Once inside PAR, the domestic name “ODETTE” will be assigned to this tropical cyclone. The west northwestward movement is forecast to continue until Wednesday (15 December) morning. Afterwards, the tropical cyclone will turn westward and may make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas by Thursday (16 December) afternoon or evening.

This tropical cyclone is forecast to gradually intensify within the forecast period and may reach typhoon category by Wednesday. A peak intensity of around 150 km/h may be reached prior to landfall.

Current track and intensity forecast shows that there is a high likelihood that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals will be hoisted for Visayas, large portions of Mindanao, and several provinces in Southern Luzon due to the threat of strong to typhoon-force winds. The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted is TCWS #3. Localities situated in the eastern portions of Visayas and Mindanao may be placed under TCWS #1 as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening.