PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Advisory #22: Typhoon "Tisoy"

Tropical Cyclone: WARNING

Issued at 11:00 pm, 03 December 2019 (Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 5:00 am tomorrow.)

TYPHOON "TISOY" CONTINUES TO WEAKEN AS IT EMERGES OVER THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA.

Rainfall Outlook Tomorrow: Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon. Light to moderate rains (with intermittent heavy rainshowers) during thunderstorms over Metro Manila and the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON.

Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Other Hazards and Information Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are now lifted over mainland Antique, northern Aklan, Camarines Provinces, Southern Aurora, and the remaining areas of Romblon, Quezon including Polillo Islands.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Visayas, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon due to rough sea conditions Apart from those still under TCWS, gusty conditions associated with the Northeast Monsoon may also be experienced in other areas of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas. "TISOY" is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between tomorrow evening and Thursday morning.