PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Advisory #15: Typhoon"Tisoy"

Tropical Cyclone: WARNING

Issued at 02:00 am, 03 December 2019

(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 5:00 am today.)

TYPHOON "TISOY" SLIGHTLY WEAKENS WHILE MOVING ONSHORE AND IS NOW OVER PILAR, SORSOGON.

The eyewall of “TISOY" is currently bringing violent winds and intense rainfall over Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon. Camarines Norte and Masbate will be affected by the eyewall in the next 3 hours.

Heavy Rainfall Outlook

Until noon today: Frequent to continuous heavy to intense (with isolated torrential) rains over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Southern Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon. Occasional to frequent heavy rains over Samar, Eastern Samar, Rizal, rest of Quezon, Laguna, and Oriental Mindoro. Intermittent heavy rains over Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, rest of CALABARZON, Aurora, rest of Eastern Visayas, and the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela.

Between noon today and tomorrow morning: Frequent to continuous heavy to intense (with isolated torrential) rains over CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon. Occasional to frequent heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Calamian Islands. Intermittent heavy rains over Aklan, Capiz, and northern Antique.

Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Other Hazards and Information

Forecast storm surge: More than 3.0 meters over several coastal areas in Catanduanes, Northern Samar, the northern and eastern coast of Camarines Sur, the eastern coast of Albay, and the eastern and southern coast of Sorsogon; up to 3 meters over several coastal areas in Batangas, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and the remaining coastal areas of Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon. For more information, refer to Storm Surge Warning #6 issued at 11 PM today.

Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions which may be perilous for maritime activities, especially for those using small seacrafts.

Gusty conditions may also be experienced in areas in Northern Luzon that are not under any TCWS (especially in the coastal and mountainous zones) due to the Northeast Monsoon.