PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #9: Tropical Storm "Quiel"

Issued at 11:00 pm, 08 November 2019

(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 11:00 am tomorrow.)

"QUIEL" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AND IS ABOUT TO EXIT THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

Between tonight and tomorrow evening, moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Residents of the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea vessels, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions. "QUIEL" is forecast to exit the PAR between 11:00 PM today and 2:00 AM tomorrow. Then, it will head generally westward towards Vietnam.