PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #6: Tropical Storm "Quiel"

Severe Tropical Storm"Quiel"

Tropical Cyclone: ALERT

Issued at 11:00 pm, 07 November 2019

(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 11:00 am tomorrow.)

"QUIEL" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH WHILE REMAINING ALMOST STATIONARY.

Between tonight and tomorrow evening, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Kalinga, Ilocos Norte, Palawan, Mindoro Provinces, Aklan, and Antique. Residents of the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea vessels, over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon due to rough sea conditions.

"QUIEL" is forecast to intensify into a Typhoon within 24 hours and remains less likely to make landfall in any part of the country.

Active tropical cyclone outside the PAR: At 10:00 PM today, the eye of Typhoon “HALONG” was located based on all available data at 3,075 km East Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon (24.7°N, 151.6°E) with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. It is moving North Northeast at 10 km/h and is not expected to enter the PAR.