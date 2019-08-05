PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #5: Tropical Storm"Hanna", Issued at 11:00 pm, 05 August 2019

TROPICAL STORM "HANNA" HAS MAINTAINED ITS STRENGTH WHILE MOVING WESTWARD.

Tomorrow (06 August) and on Wednesday (07 August), moderate to heavy monsoon rains will be experienced over the northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Aklan, and Antique. Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of MIMAROPA and Visayas.

Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions. "HANNA" remains less likely to make landfall on any part of the country.

Fisherfolks and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the western seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, the seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao due to potentially rough sea condition.

This tropical cyclone is expected to intensify into a Severe Tropical Storm within 24 hours.

At 10:00 PM today, the Tropical Depression, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, was estimated based on all available data at 2,525 km East of Northern Luzon (17.2°N, 145.5°E) with maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 20 km/h.