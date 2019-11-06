PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #4: Tropical Storm"Quiel"

Tropical Cyclone: ALERT

Issued at 11:00 pm, 06 November 2019 (Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 11:00 am tomorrow.)

TROPICAL STORM "QUIEL" REMAINS ALMOST STATIONARY.

Between tonight and tomorrow evening, Tropical Storm "QUIEL" and the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Apayao, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, and portions of Palawan (Cuyo Islands and Kalayaan Islands). Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over Aklan, Iloilo, Guimaras, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of Palawan (including Calamian Islands).

Residents of the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea vessels, over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions. "QUIEL" is forecast to intensify into a Severe Tropical Storm within 24 hours and remains less likely to make landfall in any part of the country.

Active tropical cyclone outside the PAR: At 10:00 PM today, the eye of Typhoon “HALONG” was located based on all available data at 2,965 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (21.7°N, 150.5°E) with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h. It is moving North at 10 km/h and is not expected to enter the PAR.