PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #2 for: Typhoon "Bising" (Surigae) - Tropical Cyclone: Warning, Issued at 11:00 pm, 16 April 2021

TYPHOON "BISING" RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF NORTHEASTERN MINDANAO.

Hazards affecting land areas

Heavy Rainfall: Between tomorrow (17 April) late evening and Sunday (18 April) late afternoon, Typhoon "BISING" will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas and Camotes Islands. Under these conditions, flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur especially in areas identified in hazard maps as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Severe Winds:

Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 500 km from the center of the typhoon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 may be hoisted over the rest of Eastern Visayas and portions of Bicol Region in anticipation of the onset of strong breeze to near gale conditions associated with the approaching typhoon.

Based on the current forecast scenario, TCWS #2 remains the highest level of wind signal that will be put into effect due to this typhoon. However, in the event of a further westward shift in the track forecast, there is a possibility that some localities will be placed under higher levels of wind signal.

Hazards affecting coastal waters In the next 24 hours, Typhoon “BISING” will bring rough to very rough seas over the eastern seaboards of Bicol Region (2.5 to 4.0 m), Eastern Visayas (2.5 to 6.0 m), Caraga (2.5 to 5.5 m) and Davao Region (2.5 to 3.0 m). Sea travel for all types of seacrafts is risky over these waters.

Track and Intensity Outlook Typhoon “BISING” will move generally west-northwestward or northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Monday (19 April) evening before slowing down and move more northward until Tuesday (20 April) evening. Owing to favorable atmospheric and oceanic conditions, "BISING" has rapidly intensified over the past 24 hours. It is forecast to further intensify and reach its peak intensity (175-195 km/h) by Sunday.