PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #2: Tropical Storm"Quiel"

Issued at 11:00 pm, 05 November 2019 (Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 11:00 am tomorrow.)

"QUIEL" INTENSIFIES INTO A TROPICAL STORM WHILE MOVING EASTWARD.

QUIEL" intensified into a Tropical Storm at 8:00 PM today.

Between tonight until tomorrow (06 November) evening, "QUIEL" and the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over Northern Luzon, Zambales, and Bataan. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may prevail over Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Palawan, and Western Visayas. Residents of these areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea vessels, over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions. "QUIEL" may intensify into a Severe Tropical Storm within 24 hours and is less likely to make landfall in any part of the country.

The international name "NAKRI" (a kind of flower) was contributed by Cambodia.

Active tropical cyclone outside the PAR: At 10:00 PM today, the eye of Typhoon “HALONG” was located based on all available data at 3,020 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (19.9°N, 150.9°E) with maximum sustained winds of 205 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 250 km/h. It is moving West Northwest at 10 km/h and is not expected to enter the PAR.