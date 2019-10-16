PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #2: Tropical Depression"Perla"

Tropical Cyclone: ALERT

Issued at 11:00 pm, 16 October 2019

(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 11:00 am tomorrow.)

TROPICAL DEPRESSION "PERLA" SLOWS DOWN WHILE MOVING WESTWARD.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect over any part of the country at the moment. However, "PERLA" may bring scattered rains over Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands) and Apayao beginning Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea vessels, over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions associated with the northeasterly surface windflow.

This weather disturbance is less likely to intensify into a Tropical Storm within the forecast period.