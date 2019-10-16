16 Oct 2019

PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #2: Tropical Depression"Perla"

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 16 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (827.5 KB)

Tropical Cyclone: ALERT
Issued at 11:00 pm, 16 October 2019
(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 11:00 am tomorrow.)

TROPICAL DEPRESSION "PERLA" SLOWS DOWN WHILE MOVING WESTWARD.

No tropical cyclone wind signal is in effect over any part of the country at the moment. However, "PERLA" may bring scattered rains over Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands) and Apayao beginning Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea vessels, over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions associated with the northeasterly surface windflow.

This weather disturbance is less likely to intensify into a Tropical Storm within the forecast period.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.