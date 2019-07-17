PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #14: Tropical Storm"Falcon", Tropical Cyclone: WARNING Issued at 11:00 pm, 17 July 2019

(Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin to be issued at 5:00 am tomorrow.)

"FALCON" HAS SLIGHTLY ACCELERATED WHILE MAINTAINING ITS STRENGTH.

TCWS#1 over Ilocos Norte and Apayao has been lifted.

Tomorrow (18 July), moderate to times heavy rains will be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Romblon. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be at risk of flooding and landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Luzon, and the western and eastern seaboard of Visayas.

Tropical Storm “FALCON” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, at 7:00 PM today, the Low Pressure Area was estimated based on all available data at 190 km West Southwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (17.0°N,118.4°E).