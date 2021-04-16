PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #1 for: Typhoon "Bising" (Surigae) - Tropical Cyclone: Alert, Issued at 11:00 am, 16 April 2021

"BISING" ENTERS THE PHILIPPINE AREA RESPONSIBILITY (PAR) AND INTENSIFIES INTO A TYPHOON.

Hazards affecting land areas

“BISING” is currently not directly causing severe weather over any portion of the country. It is likely that the winds and heavy rains associated with this tropical cyclone will begin affecting portions of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region beginning on Sunday.

Based on available data, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 may be raised over some localities in Northern Samar and Eastern Samar as early as tonight in anticipation of the onset of strong breeze to near gale conditions associated with “BISING”.

Hazards affecting coastal waters

In the next 24 hours, “BISING” will bring rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 m) over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

Track and Intensity Outlook

“BISING” entered the PAR at 6:20 AM today. On the forecast track, Typhoon “BISING” will move generally westnorthwestward until Monday. Afterwards, it is forecast to turn northeastward. “BISING” is less likely to make landfall in any part of the country.