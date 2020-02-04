PAGASA groundbreaks Synoptic Station in Biliran

By Rodrigo S. Victoria

NAVAL, Biliran, Feb. 4 (PIA) -- The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recently conducted the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Synoptic Station in the province of Biliran.

Top officials from PAGASA led by Administrator Dr. Vicente B. Malano, and some top provincial officials led by Biliran Governor Rogelio J. Espina attended the ceremonial groundbreaking in the establishment of the Synoptic Station in Biliran province on January 27.

The signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Biliran Governor Rogelio J. Espina and PAGASA Administrator Dr. Vicente B. Malano, was also held that day.

The construction of the P3.778, 101.95 worth New PAGASA Synoptic Building, Powerhouse, Observer’s Quarter, and Perimeter Fence has begun on January 29 at its location near the Bahay Pag-Asa managed by the provincial social welfare office in Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran.

PAGASA Administrator Malano underscored in his message the importance of the establishment of the Synoptic Station in order to come up with a more timely and relevant forecast that will ensure the safety of the populace and reduce the damage and economic losses.

"It is imperative that a station be set up in Biliran province for better leverage in keeping an eye on the developing weather activities that often set its track in the Philippine land mass, and considering that the province is one of the important areas in the country in terms of monitoring tropical cyclone activities emanating from the Pacific Region," Malano further said.

For his part, Governor Espina said in his message that the establishment of the Synoptic Station is a “big thing” considering that Biliran province is regularly hit by typhoons.

Biliran will be a part of a more comprehensive evaluation of the atmosphere and weather in Southeast Asia.

The analysis of the atmosphere and detailed findings of a particular atmospheric occurrence within the entire area was also considered Governor Espina added.

The PAGASA Synoptic Station in Biliran will be manned by technical personnel from PAGASA. (RSV/PIA Biliran)