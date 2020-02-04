04 Feb 2020

PAGASA groundbreaks Synoptic Station in Biliran

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Feb 2020 View Original

By Rodrigo S. Victoria

NAVAL, Biliran, Feb. 4 (PIA) -- The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recently conducted the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Synoptic Station in the province of Biliran.

Top officials from PAGASA led by Administrator Dr. Vicente B. Malano, and some top provincial officials led by Biliran Governor Rogelio J. Espina attended the ceremonial groundbreaking in the establishment of the Synoptic Station in Biliran province on January 27.

The signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Biliran Governor Rogelio J. Espina and PAGASA Administrator Dr. Vicente B. Malano, was also held that day.

The construction of the P3.778, 101.95 worth New PAGASA Synoptic Building, Powerhouse, Observer’s Quarter, and Perimeter Fence has begun on January 29 at its location near the Bahay Pag-Asa managed by the provincial social welfare office in Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran.

PAGASA Administrator Malano underscored in his message the importance of the establishment of the Synoptic Station in order to come up with a more timely and relevant forecast that will ensure the safety of the populace and reduce the damage and economic losses.

"It is imperative that a station be set up in Biliran province for better leverage in keeping an eye on the developing weather activities that often set its track in the Philippine land mass, and considering that the province is one of the important areas in the country in terms of monitoring tropical cyclone activities emanating from the Pacific Region," Malano further said.

For his part, Governor Espina said in his message that the establishment of the Synoptic Station is a “big thing” considering that Biliran province is regularly hit by typhoons.

Biliran will be a part of a more comprehensive evaluation of the atmosphere and weather in Southeast Asia.

The analysis of the atmosphere and detailed findings of a particular atmospheric occurrence within the entire area was also considered Governor Espina added.

The PAGASA Synoptic Station in Biliran will be manned by technical personnel from PAGASA. (RSV/PIA Biliran)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.