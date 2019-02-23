Pagadian City Health Office conducts door-to-door immunization

By Gideon C. Corgue

PAGADIAN CITY, Feb. 22 (PIA)— In response to the measles outbreak in some parts of the country, the Pagadian City Health Office is conducting a month-long door-to-door measles -Rubella campaign from February to March this year.

City Health Officer Dr. Noel Ceniza in a radio interview said the CHO needs to intensify its campaign in order to reach children ages six months to five years old to have them immunized and prevent illness.

“This time we will adopt a door-to-door approach so that all qualified infants and children can avail of the measles vaccine,” Ceniza said.

Under the campaign, there will be health teams that will conduct door-to-door campaign to administer anti-measles injection to the children.

Ceniza assured that measles vaccine is safe, effective and inexpensive and has been used since 30 years ago.

“Let us be cautious to the call of protecting our community through strong immunity,” Ceniza urged.

There were at least 7 recorded cases of measles in the city from January 1 to February 14 this year.

Meanwhile, parents voluntarily submitted their children for vaccination against measles.

“Akong gikuyog akong anak nga magpabakuna tungod kay mahadlok ko nga mataptan siya ug sakit nga tipdas. Ang akong silingan, adunay anak nga nataptan ug tipdas (I accompanied my son for vaccination because I am afraid that he will be infected with measles. My neighbor has a child who has measles),” said Mercy Monciller, who brought her son to the health center in Barangay Sta. Lucia to have him vaccinated.

Sherlita Oktubre submitted her 3 year-old son, Ariel to the health team in a door-to-door campain in barangay Sta. Lucia.

Joel Dalogdong, a kindergarten pupil was also accompanied by his grandmother, Carmencita who believes that vaccination will keep her grandson from getting sick. (ALT/GCC/PIA-Zamboanga del Sur)