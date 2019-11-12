12 Nov 2019

PAF adds choppers for quake relief

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 11 Nov 2019 View Original

By Rudolph Ian Alama

DAVAO CITY Nov.11 (PIA)- The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has added three helicopters to assist in the earthquake relief efforts in Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

Col. Sharon G. Gernale, acting wing commander of the Tactical Operations Wing Eastern Mindanao bared during her guesting at SM City’s Kapehan sa Davao media forum that the air force has redeployed three choppers to augment the existing TOW Eastmin fleet of aircraft.

“We have a Super Huey from Fort Magsaysay, a Bell 412 backup presidential chopper and a Sikorsky air ambulance from Zamboanga deployed here,” Col. Gernale said.

The Super Huey can carry 7 passengers, the air ambulance can carry 3 passengers, a patient, a doctor and a paramedic.

Gernale said they have existing three choppers from TOW which have been airlifting people and relief cargo to and from affected areas.

About 16 people were airlifted from Makilala during a rescue operation in landslide-hit Sitio Kapatagan in Barangay Luayon. The airlifted villagers were trapped when a landslide hit their sitio which was triggered by the 6.5 magnitude earthquake which struck the provinces of Cotabato and Davao del Sur on October 31.

Gernale said aside from choppers, PAF C-130 aircraft also airlifted relief cargo from Manila to Davao. Around 53,000 pounds of cargo mostly donations to quake victims were carried by the C-130. (PIA/RG Alama)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.