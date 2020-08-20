P40.79-M flood control project in Sto. Tomas town nears completion

By Merlito G. Edale, Jr.

Published on August 19, 2020

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Aug. 19 (PIA) - The P40.79 million flood control project implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways - Isabela First District Engineering Office’s (DPWH-IFDEO) P40.79 is nearing completion.

The flood control project is located along the Cagayan River, Malapagay Section in Sto. Tomas, Isabela.

Engr. Evelyn Costales, DPWH - Isabela First District Engineering Office head, said the said project started on February 13, 2020 involving the construction of 257-meter flood control structure along the Cagayan River.

Costales said the project construction aimed to prevent the detrimental effects of extreme floods, landslide and soil erosions in the river bank in the said town.

“The multi-million government flood control project is lined up in the General Appropriations Act of 2020,” Costales said.

She said more projects from the DPWH-IFDEO area of jurisdiction are on the pipeline which will soon benefit residents of Isabela’s First District. (MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)