Ozamiz City launches community support program to end armed conflict

By Shaine Mae R. Nagtalon

OZAMIZ CITY, Misamis Occidental, Oct. 22 (PIA)--As part of the government efforts to end the local communist armed conflict, Ozamiz City launched a service caravan in a remote village, here for the implementation of the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP).

More than 100 residents of Barangay Stimson Abordo availed various government services during the Serbisyo Caravan-Medical and Dental Mission held at the barangay's covered court.

Ozamiz City Mayor Sancho Fernando Oaminal visited Barangay Stimson Abordo (Montol) together with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), City Health Office, and Civil Relations Committee in the province of Misamis Occidental.

Oaminal cited ways to end the spread of local communist groups such as the CPP-NPA, and to further stop the latter from recruiting people especially those who reside on the highlands.

The mayor assured the residents that the city government will support the projects for such purpose and allocate funds with assistance from the national government.

“The Asenso Ozamiz administration will allocate an initial P5,000,000 for the rehabilitation of their barangay office, another P20,000,000 budget for the repair of the road leading to Tipan, and P300,00 for their cultural activities for the year 2021,” Oaminal said.

Receiving promising projects from the government, one of the residents said, “Dako kaayo among pasalamat ni Mayor Ando kay sementuhon niya among dalan, dugay na kaayong panahon nga nag-antos mi sa kalisud sa among dalan guba kaayo ug danlog kaayo ug mag-ulan.“

(We are very grateful to Mayor Ando for his plan in our road, we have been suffering for a long time because of the dangerous and slippery road especially during heavy rains.)

One of the highlights of RCSP launching is the burning of CPP/NPA flag and the pledge of commitment by the barangay officials and residents of Stimson Abordo.

RCSP is one of the national government’s mechanisms in implementing the whole-of-nation approach to successfully end local communist armed conflict (ELCAC) which was institutionalized by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70. (SMRN/PIA Misamis Occidental)