Ozamiz City Health intensifies 2nd round polio vaccination

By Shaine Mae R. Nagtalon

OZAMIZ CITY, Misamis Occidental, Jan 21 (PIA) -- The Ozamiz City Health Office conducts the second round of anti-polio mass vaccination or the Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign in the 51 barangays of Ozamiz on January 20-February 4, 2020.

The campaign aims to ensure that all children aged five years old and below will be immunized and protected against the poliovirus.

City Health Officer Dr. Holly Tago encouraged parents and households not to resist the oral vaccination for their children to protect them from the debilitating effects of polio.

She assured the parents that the vaccines have no side effects on children.

She added that proper hygiene must also be practiced by defecating in toilets, proper handwashing, making sure water is safe for drinking, and preparing and cooking food thoroughly.

Polio is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that invades the nervous system. It can lead to paralysis and death. Children below five years old and below are most vulnerable to the disease.

“The signs and symptoms of polio include headache, fever, stiff neck, vomiting, fatigue, and sudden onset of floppy legs," Tago said.

Health workers will go on house-to-house vaccination while others will be in health centers, malls, terminals, and other strategic areas.

During the vaccination, each child will be given two drops of monovalent oral polio vaccine (mOPV) Type 2. As proof of administration, the child’s pinky finger will be marked with indelible ink. (SMRN/PIA MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL)