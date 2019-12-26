26 Dec 2019

Oxfam reaction: Typhoon Phanfone

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 26 Dec 2019

Reacting to Typhoon Phanfone, Lot Felizco, Country Director of Oxfam Philippines said:

“Oxfam is deeply concerned by the devastating impacts of Typhoon Phanfone. Many of the communities affected are still struggling to get back on their feet in the wake of Typhoon Kammuri which hit earlier this month.

“Oxfam and our partners are committed to working closely with the Philippine government and other humanitarian agencies to help survivors. We will prioritize the needs of women and girls throughout our emergency assessment and response.”

For interviews with Lot Felizco or Oxfam staff on the ground, please contact Patty Miranda, Policy Advocacy & Campaigns Advisor, Oxfam Philippines on + 44 7732 586 737 / pmiranda@oxfam.org.uk and Lisa Rutherford, Senior Press Officer Oxfam GB on + 44 7917 791 836 / lrutherford@oxfam.org.uk

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.