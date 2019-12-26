Oxfam reaction: Typhoon Phanfone

Reacting to Typhoon Phanfone, Lot Felizco, Country Director of Oxfam Philippines said:

“Oxfam is deeply concerned by the devastating impacts of Typhoon Phanfone. Many of the communities affected are still struggling to get back on their feet in the wake of Typhoon Kammuri which hit earlier this month.

“Oxfam and our partners are committed to working closely with the Philippine government and other humanitarian agencies to help survivors. We will prioritize the needs of women and girls throughout our emergency assessment and response.”

For interviews with Lot Felizco or Oxfam staff on the ground, please contact Patty Miranda, Policy Advocacy & Campaigns Advisor, Oxfam Philippines on + 44 7732 586 737 / pmiranda@oxfam.org.uk and Lisa Rutherford, Senior Press Officer Oxfam GB on + 44 7917 791 836 / lrutherford@oxfam.org.uk