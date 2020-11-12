Oxfam prepares for Typhoon Vamco in Philippines

In response to the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, Oxfam Philippines Country Director said:

Oxfam together with our local partners is closely monitoring Typhoon Ulysses, known internationally as Typhoon Vamco, which is due to make landfall on Wednesday evening.

The typhoon is forecasted to hit Bicol, a region already hit hard by Super Typhoon Rolly, where Oxfam and partners are providing clean water, sanitation, cash assistance, food, livelihood programs, and protection to the worst affected communities, said Maria Rosario Felizco, Oxfam Philippines Country Director.

Notes to editors

Latest update on the Typhoon can be found on Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration - and on Rappler's weather update.

Oxfam has been working in the Philippines for more than 30 years, together with 15 partners, we have reached over 105,000 of the poorest and most vulnerable people in 6 provinces across the country, with life-saving assistance including responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we have provided food and cash assistance, as well as clean water and sanitation to communities affected by crises.

Contact information

Spokespersons are available. To arrange for interviews please contact:

In the Philippines: Patricia Miranda | Policy Advocacy and Communications Manager, Oxfam Philippines | WhatsApp +639202814009 | PMiranda@oxfam.org.uk

In the UK: Tania Corbett | Press Officer | +44 7824 824 359 | tcorbett1@oxfam.org.uk

in Australia: Lily Partland | Senior Media Coordinator | M: +61 418 118 687 | lilyp@oxfam.org.au

For updates, please follow @Oxfam

Please support Oxfam's Coronavirus Response Appeal.