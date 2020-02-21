OWWA CALABARZON distributes P7.3M calamity assistance

By Carlo P. Gonzaga

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna, Feb 21 (PIA) –The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Regional Welfare Office IV-A has released financial assistance amounting to P7,392,000.00 to OWWA-member OFWs and their families affected by the recent eruption of Taal Volcano.

Under OWWA’s Welfare Assistance Program, each active OWWA member will receive P3,000.00 calamity assistance while those inactive members are entitled to P1,500.00 each.

According to OWWA IV-A, a total of 3,439 OFWs and their dependents from the provinces of Batangas and Cavite have already availed of the calamity assistance distributed in the OWWA regional office in Calamba and in the municipalities of Sto. Tomas, Malvar, and Laurel as of February 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, OWWA IV-A is set to distribute calamity assistance to beneficiaries in the municipalities of Talisay, Cuenca, Balete, Tanauan, Taal, and Mataasnakahoy.

The calamity assistance started on January 27, 2020 and the last day of filing is on April 12, 2020. (OWWA IV-A/CPG, PIA-4A)