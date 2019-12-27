27 Dec 2019

Over 38 rebels surrender in AgSur town

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original

By Doreen Marielle N. Rosales

BUTUAN CITY, Dec. 26 -- Through the joint efforts of the La Paz Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC) and the Community Support Program (CSP) of the Philippine Army, the voluntary surrender of 38 rebels from different left-leaning groups was induced on December 17 in La Paz, Agusan del Sur.

Among those who surrendered were two regular members of the Guerilla Front 88 of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC), two on lay low members, eight active members of the Militia ng Bayan (MB), eight former members currently in support, and 18 mass supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Upon surrender, firearms and ammunition were also yielded from the rebels such as four cal. 45 pistols, one KG-9 sub machine gun pistol, one ARMSCOR shotgun, two homemade rifles known as “surit”, over 65 ammunitions, and five magazines.

The mayor of the said municipality Michael D. Lim officiated the recitation of the Oath of Allegiance to the Philippine Constitution and assured the surrenderees that they will be assisted by the local government in establishing their new lives as law-abiding citizens of the Philippine law.

“Through the mandate of the Executive Order No. 70, we will implement all the necessary livelihood programs in your community that will help you improve your economic status and relieve you from poverty,” he said.

Lt. Col. Romeo C. Jimenea, Commanding Officer of the 26th Infantry Battalion, also lauded the task force for such an accomplishment, citing it as a marker of the effectiveness of the executive order in combating insurgency.

“We have already made great progress in our campaign against insurgency. With the cooperation of everyone and other agencies, creating conflict-resilient communities will be more than just a goal, it will indeed become a reality,” he added. (26IB/PIA-Caraga)

