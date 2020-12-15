OrMin LGU gives aid to landslide victims in Socorro

By Luis T. Cueto Published on December 14, 2020

SOCORRO, Oriental Mindoro, Dec. 14 (PIA) -- The provincial government of Oriental Mindoro on Friday gave assistance to victims of landslides which resulted to the death of a two-year old girl and slightly wounded a father in Sitio Duluhan, Brgy. Mabuhay II of this town.

Weeks ago, the towns of Naujan, Victoria and Socorro experienced flashfloods after a heavy downpour which resulted to landslides in some hilly areas.

After receiving the report, Gov. Humerlito A. Dolor directed the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to conduct an initial assessment of the incident and simultaneously distributed relief goods and food packs to the affected residents.

Based on the initial assessment of PDRRMO and the report of Public Information Service Division, around 14 houses composed of 19 families were affected by landslides. They were temporarily transferred to nearby barangay hall which served as evacuation center in case of a possible re-occurrence of landslides.

Barangay Chairman Jerry Landicho expressed appreciation to the provincial government for its immediate response to his constituents.

Meanwhile, Gov. Dolor visited and sympathized to the family of victims of tragedy to further know other needs of residents. (LTC/PIA-OrMIn)