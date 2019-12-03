Operation Update Report: Philippines Tropical Storm Kammuri DREF n° MDRPH037

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This update is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is not seeking funding or other assistance from donors for this operation at this time. However, this might change as the situation evolves, especially after the storm makes landfall.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Typhoon Kammuri entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on the evening of 30 November 2019. As of 10 AM (local time) on 2 December 2019, according to the Philippines Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reports that eye of Typhoon Kammuri was located at 235km East Southeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 250km East of Juban, Sorsogon. It is moving at 25kph West, accelerating slightly from 20kph previously, with maximum sustained winds of 150kph and gusts of up to 185kph. Typhoon Kammuri is currently forecast to make landfall over Catanduanes, A lbay or Sorsogon between tonight (2 December 2019) and tomorrow early morning (3 December 2019). It is expected to increase in strength to a Category 3 typhoon on 2 December 2019, before weakening as it makes landfall to a Category 2.

Tropical Wind Signal (TWS) #3 has been raised in the following provinces: Albay, Burias Islands, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Sorsogon; with TWS #1 and #2 raised in numerous other areas.

Heavy to intense rainfall is predicted across Region III (Central Luzon), Region V (Bicol), Region VIII (Eastern Visayas), National Capital Region (NCR). This could lead to flooding and landslides in some areas that are especially susceptible to them. PAGASA reports that storm surges could reach more than 3.0 metres in coastal areas of Camarines Norte ( Mercedes and Mandao), Camarines Sur (Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, and Sipocot), and Catanduanes (Bagamanoc, Baras, Bato, Viga, Panganiban and Gigmoto); one to three metres in coastal areas in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Samar.

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) has now raised its impact score to “RED” (2.5 out of 3) and forecast the expected level of humanitarian impact (of the typhoon) as “HIGH”, with 8 million people now exposed to its impact (Category 1 or above).

On entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which is estimated between 1 and 2 December 2019, it will be locally named “TISOY. Tropical Wind Signal #1 may be raised over the eastern portion of Region V (Bicol) on 1 December 2019. The trajectory of the weather disturbance has altered over the last 24 hours, but is currently forecasted to make landfall on 3 December 2019, in either Quezon or Camarines provinces, before traversing across the Luzon landmass and surrounding islands.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and other government agencies been issuing advisory warnings, including public warnings on severe weather, storm surges, flooding and landslides. As of 2 December 2019, total of 890 families (3,008 people) had been pre-emptively evacuated from at risk areas in Regions V (Bicol) and Region VIII (Eastern Visayas) and are residing in six evacuation centres. Additionally, schools have been suspended in Regions IV-A (CALABARZON), IV-B (MIMAROPA), V (Bicol), VIII (Eastern Visayas), and National Capital Region (NCR). The NDRRMC currently maintains a “BLUE” alert, which necessitates that half of personnel are on standby to respond. Emergency Alert Messaging for populations living in at risk areas are being prepared.

Typhoon Kammuri is now the Philippines 20th tropical cyclone in 2019.