OPAPP–PAMANA distributes tractors in areas affected by conflict

By Samuel D. Candido

BORONGAN CITY, June 11 (PIA) - The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace Process (OPAPP), through the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Farm Mechanization Project under the PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn (PAMANA) program for the province of Eastern Samar and through the Office of the Provincial Agricultural Services (OPAS) – Eastern Samar, distributed 50 mechanized hand tractors from May 20 until June 10, 2019 at the OPAS grounds, Capitol, Borongan City.

According to Dr. Deogracias Paano, provincial agriculturist – (DA-OPAS), the 50 mechanized hand tractors is a grant to the municipalities of Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, Oras and Can-avid.

"These are all given to you (farmers' association) at no cost, so your responsibility is to take care of these machineries that you can use them for many years," Dr. Paano added.

Dr. Paano said that the rice insufficiency problem in the province might then be addressed.

The Provincial Agriculturists further said that farmer-beneficiaries were granted these equipment as these are areas affected by conflict and the communities are covered by an existing peace agreement.

Ms. Clementa Erazo, senior agriculturists/focal person of PAMANA project, said that the beneficiaries are the farmers who are in the master list of the Registry System of Basic Sectors in Agriculture and the Farmers' Association is registered with the Department of Labor and Employment.

Erazo further said that the farm mechanized equipment was given based on the identified list of recipients of every municipal agriculturists and re-validated by the OPAS.

Mr. Romeo Amoyan, a recipient and President of Barangay Two Farmers Association of Jipapad, said that this hand tractor will be a great help to the association to achieve higher productivity.

The qualified farmers' associations of the five municipalities are entitled to 10 hand tractors each.

The hand tractors cost P130,000.00 each and the total amount of these farm equipment is P 6.5-M.

Agriculture technicians trained the farmers on the equipment care and maintenance.

Each recipient shall shoulder the maintenance and operational expenses of such equipment, hence, they will be required to formulate and adopt a policy mechanism to sustain the operation of the project.

Technical assistance on the project's operation shall be provided by the OPAS in close coordination with the recipient municipalities.

This program is in line with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's thrust to increase food production and lessen poverty incidence. (NBQ/SDC/PIA-Eastern Samar)