Only 31 units remain for the Hernani Yolanda housing units project, CabSec Nograles

By Samuel D. Candido

BORONGAN CITY, November 24 (PIA) -- Only 31 units remain unfinished in the Hernani Yolanda housing units project.

In a virtual presscon “Panindugan” on November 20, Cabinet Sec. Karlo Alexie B. Nograles reported that the Yolanda Housing Project in Hernani town with 744 housing units is already 96% completed.

CabSec. Nograles disclosed that out of 744 housing units, 713 are already completed with only 31 remaining with on-going construction. The said project is complete with a water system and electricity.

Nograles added that out of 744 housing units, 428 are bungalows and 285 housing units are loftable.

He added that he will coordinate with DSWD on putting up a day care center, DepEd on putting up a school, and DOH on putting up a health center.

“With your continued support and cooperation, I reaffirm my commitment to monitor the development and completion of Yolanda Permanent Housing Project (YPHP) before the President steps down from office,” Secretary Nograles said.

The Secretary further said that in Eastern Samar there are two Housing Projects that are already completed in the municipalities of Mercedes and Lawaan.

In an interview with PIA, Hernani Mayor Amado L. Candido said that the said project is already overdue, he asked the Project Engineer to finish before year-end.

“I hope that this Housing Project will be completed and turned over to the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Hernani in December 2020,” Candido said.

Mayor Candido disclosed that they still have 700 families in danger zones who badly need permanent houses.

“We are doing our best to help them own a better and safer house,” Candido said.

The housing project in Hernani is part of the P800-M housing projects of the national government intended for Yolanda victims.

Hernani, a coastal town of Eastern Samar facing the Pacific Ocean, heavily suffered the brunt of “Super Typhoon Yolanda” on November 8, 2013. (SDC/PIA-E. Samar)